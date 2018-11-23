Thanksgiving ICYMI: Egg Bowl Brawl, UNC Upset, Saints Rout Falcons

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Since the Thanksgiving holiday may have hindered sports fans' ability to keep up with everything going on, here's a roundup of what you might have missed while eating or sleeping off a large meal.

Egg Bowl Brawl

There wasn't much drama in Mississippi State's 35-3 win over Mississippi on Thursday night, but one moment at the end of the third quarter resulted in every player on both teams being assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Players on both sides started arguing with each other on the sidelines, and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram appeared to throw a punch at Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown.

The brawl also resulted in the ejection of four players.

Mississippi only lost one player in the brawl, but that was about the only thing the Rebels won. They ended the season losing five straight games and will finish under .500 (5-7) for the second time in three years.

Texas Continues to Haunt Roy Williams, UNC

Seventh-ranked North Carolina was handed its first loss of the season in a 92-89 upset at the hands of Texas.

Kerwin Roach II, who scored 32 points, sent an emphatic message to the Tar Heels that his team wasn't going to be intimidated in the Las Vegas Invitational:

This was the first true test of the young season for North Carolina and head coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels won each of their first five games by double digits, including the previous four by an average of 35.5 points.

For all of Williams' success since taking over at North Carolina in 2003, he has struggled to beat Texas. The Longhorns are now 7-1 in their last nine games against the Tar Heels.

Saints Knock off Falcons for 10th Straight Win

There seems to be no slowing down the New Orleans Saints, who moved their record to 10-1 with a 31-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Offense has been the hallmark for New Orleans all season, but Thursday seemed like it could provide a difficult task. The Saints receiving corps has been decimated by injuries with the exception of Michael Thomas.

It turns out having Drew Brees at quarterback makes it easier for unknown pass-catchers like Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood to catch touchdowns.

Brees extended his streak of consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes to four. He's thrown 15 touchdowns with just one interception since Week 9.

The Saints' 10-game winning streak is the longest in the NFL since the 2016 Dallas Cowboys won 11 straight.