Winners and Losers from Week 13 in College Football

It's Rivalry Feast Week in college football, and it should be an exciting weekend of action as we sit back, digest those Thanksgiving dinners and gorge on pigskin.

Check out this early set of slides, and keep coming back. We'll be updating the winners and losers of Week 13 through the end of Saturday night's slate.

After a lopsided Egg Bowl settled us in on Turkey Night, Friday featured tons of action. Though the day started exciting enough with Texas clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and Iowa using some late heroics to beat Nebraska, the college football world held its breath in the afternoon.

That's when Central Florida star quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome injury in the Knights' win over South Florida. Getting to 11-0 was huge, but UCF has heavy lifting to do without its leader.

The night slate gave us two beautiful bouts between Oklahoma and West Virginia in an offensive-minded Morgantown Masterpiece, and the Apple Cup where Washington and Washington State dueled in a driving snowstorm.

Let's take a look at the early group of winners and losers