Lions' Ezekiel Ansah Breaks Cowboys' Randy White's Thanksgiving Day Sack Record

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has made a habit of using his Thanksgivings to feast—and not just on turkey.

With his third-quarter takedown of Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, Ansah broke former Dallas Cowboys star Randy White's Thanksgiving Day career sack record (eight), per the Lions' official Twitter account:

Ziggy now has 8.5 total sacks on the holiday.

The Lions drafted Ansah with the fifth overall pick back in 2013, giving him ample opportunities to pad his Thanksgiving stats with a team always scheduled to play on Turkey Day. His best performance came on Thanksgiving Day 2015, when he recorded 3.5 sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ansah finished Thursday's NFC North battle, a 23-16 Bears victory, with three total tackles to go with the sack.

The 6'5", 275-pound lineman has once again been bitten by the injury bug this season, with a shoulder injury limiting him to just five games. He has recorded a sack in four of those appearances, though, including one in each of the past two games.

Ansah is playing this season under the franchise tag. If he can stay healthy and carry his recent momentum into the month of December, his free-agent value should continue to rise.