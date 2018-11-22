Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Asked Mariners About Jean Segura

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners recently completed a deal that sent pitcher James Paxton to the Bronx, but he reportedly wasn't the only name brought up in trade talks between the two clubs.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Tuesday, New York also inquired about shortstop Jean Segura.

The Yankees are currently in the market for a shortstop with Didi Gregorius expected to miss the start of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. His expected recovery timetable would put him back on the field at some point between June and August.

Segura will be a valuable trade chip if the Mariners decide to tear down their roster. The 28-year-old earned his second All-Star selection in 2018 by hitting .304/.341/.415 with 10 home runs, 29 doubles, three triples, 20 stolen bases and 63 RBI.

He hit a career-high 20 home runs back in 2016, his only season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Segura's versatility in the field would also give the team options when Gregorius returns, as Segura spent the majority of the 2016 campaign at second.

New York isn't the only team to have talks involving Segura so far this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Tuesday that the San Diego Padres have discussed a deal that would bring Segura and pitcher Mike Leake to Southern California.

Any trade involving Segura has to be approved by the player himself, though. He received a no-trade clause when he signed a five-year, $70 million extension in June 2017. His contract will pay him $14.25 million annually through 2022, with a $17 million club option for 2023.