Premier League Week 13 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all face difficult away fixtures as they bid to keep their unbeaten runs in the Premier League going.

Leaders City face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, and at the same time, second-place Liverpool visit Vicarage Road to take on Watford. Later in the day, Chelsea are at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby.

Sunday will see Arsenal try to maintain pressure on the top four with a trip to Bournemouth. The Gunners haven't beaten the Cherries away from home in the last two seasons.

Fixtures (Viewing details and picks)

Saturday, November 24

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold. (Draw)

Everton vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold. (Everton)

Fulham vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold. (Fulham)

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold. (United)

Watford vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold. (Draw)

West Ham United vs. Manchester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (City)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBC (Spurs)

Sunday, November 25

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Arsenal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Huddersfield Town: 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Wolves)

Monday, November 26

Burnley vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Newcastle)

Watford vs. Liverpool

Watford have the players to put the first dent in Liverpool's league form this season. The Hornets boast a midfield loaded with craft and muscle thanks to Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Most of the creativity comes from Doucoure, who has supplied a quartet of assists in the league so far.

Passes threaded from the Watford midfield usually go toward Roberto Pereyra. The former Juventus man has found the net five times and replaced the cutting edge Watford lost when Richarlison joined Everton in the summer.

Cutting edge is not something Liverpool lack when Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the line.

The latter has dominated defences since joining the Reds last summer and is already setting loftier targets:

Salah is still effective, but the goals have dried up somewhat for Liverpool this season. At least the Reds' defence has tightened, with the Merseyside club shipping a mere five goals in 12 league matches.

A 1-1 draw seems a fair prediction for a Watford side more potent in the final third against a Liverpool team tougher at the back.

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

City will rely on the strength in depth of their creative and attacking talent amid a slew of injuries. The champions will be without premier playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and raiding left-back Benjamin Mendy.

De Bruyne's absence will be compounded after gifted schemer Bernardo Silva recently withdrew from Portugal's squad due to injury during the international break. Pep Guardiola has seen confirmed Portugal international Silva will miss out, per Matthew Treadwell of Sky Sports.

Fortunately for Guardiola, his squad is still well-stocked in the creative department thanks to the ongoing brilliance of David Silva. He is the man in form after his sterling display during the Manchester derby last time out:

The Spaniard's ability to keep the supply lines open to striker Sergio Aguero and wingers Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will be vital.

The Hammers can also feel confident about creating chances thanks to their own match-winners in the final third.

Felipe Anderson is the best of them after a recent prolific run in front of goal:

Anderson is thriving because of the enterprising style of play favoured by former City manager Manuel Pellegrini, who won the league with the Citizens in 2014 and the Capital One Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Chelsea won this fixture last season thanks to a late goal from left-back Marcos Alonso. However, Spurs have guile back in midfield with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen both fit.

It means the Lilywhites won't have trouble creating chances for the in-form Harry Kane. The bigger concern for Spurs will be keeping the door shut at the back while centre-back Davinson Sanchez is still out.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea can exploit those absences thanks to the wizardry of wide forwards Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro. Hazard's vision and trickery can make him a match-winner at any moment.

The Blues will rely on individual brilliance, but Spurs have the collective game to edge this one.