Suso Reportedly Decides on AC Milan Stay Amid Real Madrid, Chelsea Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Suso has reportedly decided to remain with AC Milan amid links with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), the Spaniard wants to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri despite the elite clubs said to be interested in him.

His agent is said to be in Milan pushing for a new contract at the San Siro, while club sporting directors Leonardo and Paolo Maldini want to remove, or at least increase, the €40 million (£35.4 million) release clause in his terms.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed some fine form this season, producing five goals in all competitions.

On top of that, his creativity has been unrivalled both in Serie A and across Europe's top leagues:

Eleven Sports shared a look at some of his impressive highlights:

The winger's pace, technique and skill causes all manner of problems for opposition defenders to deal with.

He also has a wand of a left foot, so it's only natural he specialises in cutting in from the right before wreaking havoc with it, unleashing efforts on goal or delivering crosses for his team-mates.

Given how eye-catching his form has been this season, it came as little surprise he caught the attention of some illustrious sides.

Earlier in November, Il Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Real had made contact regarding his capture, while in October, TuttoMercatoWeb's Andrea Losapio (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) linked Chelsea and Atleti with him, with the former having "taken first steps" toward signing him.

Los Blancos have often lacked some spark in the final third since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer, while Chelsea could use another forward-thinking player who can share the goalscoring and creative burden with Eden Hazard.

As for Atleti, they sometimes lack a little creativity going forward. They've scored 16 goals in 12 La Liga matches this season, compared with Real's 20 and Barcelona's 34.

Suso could help in that regard, but his desire to stay put is excellent news for Milan.

If the Rossoneri are to enjoy the elite status they once held in European football again, keeping hold of their best players is imperative.