Watford vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday and face a potentially tricky away game against Watford.

The Reds begin this run towards the festive period just two points behind pace-setters Manchester City and will be looking to reel in their rivals before the end of the calendar year. Pep Guardiola's side are looking imperious, though, and as such there will be no room for slip-ups for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Watford continue to impress in the Premier League and sit in seventh spot following a fine start to the 2018-19 term. They will be underdogs on Saturday, but they have the players to cause the Merseyside outfit problems.

It will be a fascinating encounter, with matches after the international break often ones to yield shock results.

Here are the odds for the fixture, the key viewing details and a look at what's to come.

Odds

Watford win (11/2)

Draw (333/100)

Liverpool win (50/111)

Date: Saturday, November 24

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 8 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Although City have rightly been praised following a string of spellbinding recent displays, it's testament to the form of Liverpool that they have been able to keep within striking distance of the champions.

They come into this game after an excellent international break for numerous players, too:

You sense it's on weekends like this when both teams face testing away matches—City travel to West Ham United—that the title picture will take a clearer shape.

Liverpool have won tougher games than the upcoming one at Vicarage Road this season, but three points will be important to keep on the leaders' tail.

Prior to the international break, Liverpool were 2-0 winners against Fulham, with Xherdan Shaqiri starring and scoring. He kept up his fine form in the UEFA Nations League, helping Switzerland to a memorable 5-2 win over Belgium:

Football journalist Joel Rabinowitz believes the 27-year-old is proving to be incredible value for the Reds:

The big decision for Klopp centres around whether Shaqiri, whose form dictates he should start, begins the game alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino or in place of one of the attacking trio; the latter two haven't been at their vibrant best lately.

Regardless of who lines up for Liverpool, they will be a big test for Watford, especially with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez excelling at the back. The soft centre that was present when these two sides drew 3-3 in this fixture last term looks to be gone.

Watford haven't won in their last two, but this season they have been solid, physical and inventive in the final third; in Jose Holebas, they also have a set-piece specialist:

In the final third, Liverpool will need to keep the enigmatic Roberto Pereyra quiet, while Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success can also be devastating on their day.

The Reds will also need to be at their best in central midfield, as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue are among the strongest duos outside of the top six. Klopp has rotated his options in this area of the field and has a big call to make on whether to give new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita an opportunity at Vicarage Road.

Encouragingly for Liverpool supporters, in the main they are decisions the manager has got right this term, and provided the players perform to their recent standards, the Reds will be too good for their opponents on Saturday.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Liverpool