Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Confirms Retirement from Playing

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has officially called time on his illustrious playing career at the age of 40.

The Ivorian, who finished his career with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising, told BBC World Service's Sportshour (h/t BBC Sport): "After 20 years, I have decided to put an end to my playing career."



