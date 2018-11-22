Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Confirms Retirement from Playing

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has officially called time on his illustrious playing career at the age of 40. 

The Ivorian, who finished his career with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising, told BBC World Service's Sportshour (h/t BBC Sport): "After 20 years, I have decided to put an end to my playing career."

                  

