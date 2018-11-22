Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea clash in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday, with the top-four sides battling for maximum points after the international break.

Both London teams have been in excellent form this season, and offer the biggest threat to Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Chelsea are the highest scorers in the division after City, and they remain unbeaten in the top flight after 12 league games.

Spurs continue to host their matches at the national stadium as they wait on the delayed construction work on their new ground to be completed.

Here's how you can watch the London derby:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Spurs: 7-4, Chelsea: 3-2, draw: 5-2

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds according to OddsShark.

Preview

Three consecutive draws have kept Arsenal behind their major London rivals this season, and Spurs and Chelsea will be attempting to hold off the Gunners on Saturday.

Spurs made their best ever start to a Premier League campaign this term, but Mauricio Pochettino's men are yet to find their breathtaking best.

Harry Kane has struggled for potency, but the England international now has six goals to his name and has started to fire.

Blues supporters are happy with new coach Maurizio Sarri's style of play, offering fans respite from the defensive football of previous managers, but the Italian still has lots of work to do on his team's overall balance and chemistry.

Eden Hazard has been Chelsea's primary threat, and Sarri needs an improved all-round contribution from his forward-thinking players.

Alvaro Morata continues to divide critics as Chelsea's striker, but the coach appears content with his development as his No. 9.

According to Charles Perrin of the Daily Express, Sarri complemented the Spain international ahead of the trip to Wembley.

"Morata is a quality player, fast and technically gifted," Sarri said. "He's a sensible person and the difficulties had hurt him. The results and the quality of our football are positive. 18 games without a loss in such a competitive reality show that we're on the right track."

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored five goals in 11 Premier League appearances this term, but his overall economy and effectiveness remain in question.

Chelsea need to sign a predatory striker in January who will carry the load through the second half of the season in the new year.

Kane's lack of early-season form has seen pundits and fans question Pochettino's lack of spending in the transfer market last summer.

Spurs were the only side to not spend a penny on incoming players, leaving Kane to carry the load after a fatigue-inducing summer with England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The forward has managed to stay fit, and Pochettino should consider bringing in a striker to swell his numbers in January.

If Kane gets injured, Spurs will be in serious trouble as they attempt to maintain a top-four berth throughout the campaign.