Mike Scott on Clippers' Identity: 'We Ain't No B---hes'

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Mike Scott said the team's ability to exceed expectations can be attributed to players who aren't overconcerned about their contract or role.

On Wednesday, James Herbert of CBSSports.com provided comments from members of the Clippers about their 11-6 start, which leaves them one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the best record in the highly competitive Western Conference.

"I just think you can't think about contracts and none of that s--t," Scott said. "Everyone's going to get what they want if we all win."

He added: "We ain't no b---hes."

L.A. leads the in NBA in both bench scoring and bench efficiency margin (via HoopsStats.com) thanks to a deep group led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell that's so far made up for the lack of star power.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said the ability for a variety of players to help win games is "what's so refreshing about watching this team play."

"And guys thus far, they buy into it. They like it," Rivers told Herbert. "Every night, it seems like there's a different guy that steps forward for us. And that's who we have to be, and we have to be accepting of that. As long as we don't have any issues with I didn't get my touches or things like that, we're in good shape."

The sustainability of Los Angeles' hot start is going to face a test this weekend with the Clips set to face the Memphis Grizzlies (11-5) on Friday afternoon and the Blazers (12-5) on Sunday night.

