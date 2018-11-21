Syracuse Orange vs. Boston College Eagles Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Since becoming ACC rivals five years ago, Syracuse owns the edge in the series with Boston College, going 3-2 both straight up and against the spread in five meetings. But the Eagles crushed the Orange last year.

Who's the better bet for Saturday afternoon's clash in Chestnut Hill, Boston?

College football point spread: The Eagles opened as eight-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.6-31.4 Orange (College football picks on every game)

Why the Syracuse Orange can cover the spread

Syracuse is shooting to rebound this week after losing to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium last week 36-3. The Orange fell down to the Irish 13-0 in the first quarter, lost starting quarterback Eric Dungey to injury and never responded. It was a performance better left on the cutting room floor.

Heading into last week, Syracuse had won four games in a row, piling up big offensive numbers and going 3-1 ATS along the way.

The Orange have outgained six of their 11 opponents and outrushed seven of their 11 foes. They're also 3-1 ATS in true road games.

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles won three games in a row into November but now hope to avoid a three-game losing skid after falling at Florida State last week 22-21.

Boston College trailed early 3-0 but led 7-6 at the half and 21-13 early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles gave up the last nine points of the game—the last six on a 74-yard touchdown bomb with just under two minutes to go—and could not respond.

Boston College posted 422 yards worth of offense, as quarterback Anthony Brown, who got knocked out of the game against Clemson two weeks ago, threw for 297 yards and a touchdown.

But the Eagles also came up empty on a drive that reached the Seminoles' two-yard line, failed on fourth downs from the FSU 40 and 24 and punted twice from inside Florida State territory.

Even with that loss to the Tigers a couple games back, Boston College is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS at Alumni Stadium this season.

Smart betting pick

The Eagles won this matchup last season 42-14, and while they probably won't win this one by four touchdowns, they do own the better defense and Dungey is iffy with a bad back.

The smart money here bets Boston College.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Syracuse's last four games versus Boston College.

Boston College is 11-2-1 ATS in its last 14 games versus its conference.

Syracuse is 18-43 SU in its last 61 games versus its conference.

