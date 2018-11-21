Free Climber and Base Jumper Steph Davis May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 Right Arrow Icon

Is Steph Davis the most fearless person in the world? The free solo climber does not use ropes or protective gear and also enjoys base jumping and skydiving. She takes more than 300 leaps per year. Watch the video above for more.







Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

