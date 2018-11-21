Free Climber and Base Jumper Steph Davis May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

Is Steph Davis the most fearless person in the world? The free solo climber does not use ropes or protective gear and also enjoys base jumping and skydiving. She takes more than 300 leaps per year. Watch the video above for more.


