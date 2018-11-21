FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah Top Star-Studded TOTW 10

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

There's a Liverpool theme to the latest FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week 10, with four players included in EA Sports' XI from the Reds after successful international breaks.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah make the cut after excelling during the domestic hiatus, with the Reds players getting deserved ratings boosts ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend.

In addition, England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane makes the cut after his winner for the Three Lions against Croatia and is the highest-rated player in the squad.

Manchester City also have two representatives in Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane, while Manchester United's Antonio Valencia is also in.

Here is the squad in full:

Premier League, Liverpool Dominate TOTW 10

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

After a strong beginning to the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have a number of players returning to his squad in high spirits after thriving for their countries.

The standout performers came from the Netherlands team, with Wijnaldum and Van Dijk both netting crucial goals.

The former scored the opener that set the Oranje on their way to beating world champions France, while the latter scored the goal that completed a memorable comeback to draw 2-2 with Germany and secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League finals for the team.

Van Dijk showed after netting a wonderful volley that he is as classy a person as he is a footballer:

That draw with Germany was the latest in a wonderful run of results for the Netherlands since Ronald Koeman took charge:

Elsewhere, Salah continued to cement his status as an Egypt icon, as he scored a brilliant winner in the 3-2 victory over Tunisia, lobbing the goalkeeper in the final minute of the game. Alisson, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet and made some smart stops in Brazil's friendly win over Uruguay.

It was also an international break to remember for Kane, as his late poacher's goal against Croatia not only prevented England from being relegated a tier in the Nations League, but it put them into the finals in Portugal at the end of the season.

For the Spurs striker, it was the cap on a remarkable year in international football, having won the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup in the summer.

However, he had been enduring a drought of sorts for his country before ending it at the perfect time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday:

Kane reflected on how much the deciding goal in the 2-1 win meant to him:

There are three more Premier League representatives in the XI, with City wingers Sane and Mahrez continuing their prosperous patches of form.

Sane has previously struggled to make his mark for Germany, but a tweak in system over the last couple of games has drawn the best from him:

For Algeria, Mahrez proved to be the hero, as his two goals in the 4-1 win over Angola ensured the Fennec Foxes qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The other Manchester representative comes from United in the form of Valencia, who was on target for Ecuador in a 2-0 win away at Peru.