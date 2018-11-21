Ali Abdelaziz Says Khabib Considering Floyd Mayweather Fight at End of UFC Deal

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, has said the MMA star would happily take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing bout when his deal with the UFC expires.

Nurmagomedov has one fight left on his contract with the UFC and was dominant against Conor McGregor in his previous outing. Since that win, there has been some buzz about Nurmagomedov potentially following in the Irishman's footsteps and facing Mayweather in the ring.

TMZ caught up with Abdelaziz and said that the option is there to make the fight once Nurmagomedov's UFC stint is at an end.

"We have one fight left on his UFC contract," said Abdelaziz. "If the UFC want to do a boxing fight, we down. ... Maybe we can fight Floyd at the end of the year, or 2019. But for right now, Khabib is a UFC fighter, (UFC President) Dana White is our partner, and we are going to respect him."

