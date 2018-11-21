Report: Manchester United to Open Talks with Marcus Rashford over New Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to open contract talks with Marcus Rashford amid speculation Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are interested in the forward. 

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, the Red Devils want to open discussions with Rashford over an extension to his current deal that would see him take home a weekly wage of £150,000, double his current salary.

"Rashford put talks on hold towards the end of last season over concerns about his role in the team and lack of starts under Jose Mourinho," said Cross. "... Rashford holds all the aces when it comes to negotiations and will use his position of strength to secure a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid stars in Mourinho's squad."

         

