Report: Rachael Ostovich's Husband Arnold Berdon Arrested for Attempted Murder

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: Rachael Ostovich reacts after her submission loss to Montana De La Rosa in their women's flyweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich, Arnold Berdon, has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder following the alleged assault that left Ostovich with a fractured orbital bone. 

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Berdon has also been given a temporary restraining order. He's still in jail in Honolulu, with bail yet to be set.

Ostovich's injuries saw the 27-year-old pull out of her scheduled women's flyweight matchup with Paige Vanzant in January at UFC Fight Night 143: Brooklyn.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

