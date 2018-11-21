Report: Rachael Ostovich's Husband Arnold Berdon Arrested for Attempted Murder

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich, Arnold Berdon, has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder following the alleged assault that left Ostovich with a fractured orbital bone.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Berdon has also been given a temporary restraining order. He's still in jail in Honolulu, with bail yet to be set.

Ostovich's injuries saw the 27-year-old pull out of her scheduled women's flyweight matchup with Paige Vanzant in January at UFC Fight Night 143: Brooklyn.

