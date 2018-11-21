Report: Barcelona Can't Sign Liverpool Players Until 2021 Due to Coutinho Clause

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly have an agreement prohibiting the Catalans from signing Reds players until 2021 as part of the Philippe Coutinho deal. 

According to Cadena Ser ( h/t MailOnline's Tom Farmery), Liverpool insisted on such a clause. However, the clause can be broken if the Reds actively try to sell a player themselves. Mohamed Salah is said to be a target who can't make the switch to the Camp Nou unless the British side want to move him on.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

