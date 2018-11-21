Report: Barcelona Can't Sign Liverpool Players Until 2021 Due to Coutinho Clause

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly have an agreement prohibiting the Catalans from signing Reds players until 2021 as part of the Philippe Coutinho deal.

According to Cadena Ser ( h/t MailOnline's Tom Farmery), Liverpool insisted on such a clause. However, the clause can be broken if the Reds actively try to sell a player themselves. Mohamed Salah is said to be a target who can't make the switch to the Camp Nou unless the British side want to move him on.

