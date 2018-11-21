Eagles OC Mike Groh Says It's Been Challenging to Work Golden Tate into Offense

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh told reporters Tuesday that it's been challenging for the team to work trade-deadline acquisition Golden Tate into the offense.

Philadelphia acquired the ex-Detroit Lions wide receiver for a third-round pick at the October 30 trade deadline.

The 30-year-old shined in seven games with Detroit this season, catching 44 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

Although it's still early in his Philadelphia tenure, Tate's two-game Eagle run hasn't been nearly as successful. He has only seven catches on 12 targets for 67 yards and no touchdowns, although he did play only 29 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in his debut, a 27-20 Sunday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia's issues working Tate into the offense symbolize the team's disarray just one season after winning the Super Bowl.

The 4-6 Eagles have already lost twice as many games as they did last year, and there are six more games left. The defense has endured an inordinate amount of injuries, including seven in the secondary, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

The offense is also on life support after a concerning 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, who rank 24th in Football Outsiders DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

The Eagles gained just 196 yards, and quarterback Carson Wentz threw three interceptions as the team trailed wire to wire.

Overall, the coaching staff's struggles finding a place for Tate in the offense is concerning, but it's just one of many problems the floundering Eagles have as they fight to make the playoffs.