Markieff Morris on Wizards Turmoil: 'It's F--ked Up What's Going On'

The Washington Wizards got a huge comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

That's apparently not doing much to fix what's tearing apart the locker room.

"Not really. It's f--ked up what's going on," Morris told reporters after the game. "The comments that’s coming from the locker room is f--ked up. That don't happen in sports."

The Wizards have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season, sitting at 6-11 on the season while playing a particularly off-putting brand of listless basketball. They looked like they were on their way to another embarrassment Tuesday, trailing by 19 points after the first quarter against a Clippers team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Washington ultimately came back thanks to a 30-point night from John Wall and a huge game from Jeff Green off the bench. Morris scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting, coming off the bench for the first time this season.

It's unclear if Morris' candid frustration after the game was at all related to his new role. On Monday, reports leaked about locker room discord, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Wall reportedly hurling expletives at coach Scott Brooks.

Wall reportedly told Brooks "f--k you" after getting into a fracas with Green, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.