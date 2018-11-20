Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Hang on to Beat Mo Bamba, Magic 93-91

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Danny Green hit a game-winning jumper with five-tenths of a second left as the Toronto Raptors improved their NBA-best win-loss record to 14-4 with a 93-91 road win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.

They extended their Eastern Conference lead to one full game over the 12-4 Milwaukee Bucks with the victory. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 18 points, while Serge Ibaka had 15. Evan Fournier, who tied the game at 91 with 2.3 seconds left, led all scorers with 27.

Magic Should Trade Vucevic to Give Bamba Full-Time Role

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic has been fantastic this season and was most recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for November 12-18.

Per the Magic's official site, "Vucevic averaged 27.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 47 percent from 3-point range" as he led his team to a 3-1 mark, which included impressive wins over the 12-7 Philadelphia 76ers and 9-7 Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Vucevic is a free agent in 2019, and there's no guarantee the 7' double-double machine will return, although he did tell Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that a long-term future with Orlando could be in the cards.

Still, the Magic have a rookie center waiting in seven-footer Mo Bamba, a 20-year-old with a 7'10" wingspan.

Although his playing time has been limited, Bamba has showcased clear All-Star potential. Josh Robbins of The Athletic praised Bamba's efforts in a five-block night against the Sacramento Kings, while Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily wrote on November 7 that he is "a constant threat offensively and that "his defensive impact is starting to show in brighter flashes with each game."

Bamba impressed again against the tough Raps, getting seven points, five rebounds and a steal off the bench in 14 minutes. The highlight was this massive sky-high one-handed alley-oop to end his team's scoring in the third quarter:

As noted by John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com, Bamba also hit a corner three-pointer. Bamba has only hit 25 percent from three-point range, but if he can get that number into the 30s as is career progresses, he could be unstoppable on offense.

For now, Bamba is in a good spot off the bench without too much pressure on his shoulders, but by the time the February trade deadline rolls around, the Magic should look to trade Vucevic and give Bamba the starting role to accelerate his growth and help move the team forward.

Elite Defense Can Propel Raptors to NBA Championship Run



The Raptors can count on their excellent defense to carry the load if their normally potent offense has an off-night.

That was the case against the Magic, as Toronto held Orlando to just 40.5 percent shooting despite an 11-of-20 outing from Fournier.

Orlando did score a whopping 38 points in the third quarter alone, but the Raptors held the Magic to just 53 for the other three frames. Eric Koreen of The Athletic shouted out Toronto's first-quarter effort in particular:



Toronto entered the night as the sixth-best team in defensive efficiency. It helps that the Raptors have four players who rank in the top 40 in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN. That quartet somehow doesn't include forward Kawhi Leonard, who is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Overall, the Raps are one of the league's best and well-rounded teams, as they are also fourth in offensive efficiency. That should help them give other championship contenders some significant problems.