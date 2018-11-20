Michael Jordan Hands Out Thanksgiving Meals to Hurricane Florence Victims

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 20, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan greets people and hands out food for Thanksgiving to members of the community in Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Basketball legend and Charlotte Hornets principal owner and chairman Michael Jordan handed out Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday to people affected by Hurricane Florence, per TMZ Sports

Jordan, who played college basketball at UNC and grew up in the state, provided meals in front of a Lowe's in his childhood hometown of Wilmington.

Florence, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, September 14, resulted in 42 fatalities in North Carolina, per the state's Department of Public Safety. Through November 20, a total of 134,974 people have registered for disaster assistance.

Jordan, who donated $2 million to hurricane relief in addition to providing boxed meals in September, according to TMZ, also took the time to meet with children at a local Boys & Girls Club and gave out free food and Jordan Brand shoes.

In a comment to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Jordan said, "I can give money all day long, but at some point you want them to understand you're human."

