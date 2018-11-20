Paul Heyman: Brock Lesnar Will Fight Daniel Cormier If Money Is Right

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Paul Heyman, who has managed WWE Superstar and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar during most of his time in the wrestling ring, spoke with TMZ Sports about a possible fight between Lesnar and current UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Heyman said: "As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls to step into the Octagon and put his title up against Brock Lesnar and UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don't see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight."

Cormier has been the UFC light heavyweight champion for roughly three-and-a-half years and knocked out Stipe Miocic on July 7 to win the heavyweight belt. He has a professional MMA record of 22 wins, one loss and one no-contest.

Lesnar, who has a 5-3 MMA record with one no-contest, won the heavyweight belt by technical knockout in his fight with Randy Couture at UFC 91 in 2008. He successfully defended the championship twice before losing to Cain Velasquez via TKO at UFC 121 in 2010.

The current WWE Universal Champion, Lesnar had a confrontation with Cormier in the Octagon following the latter fighter's win over Miocic.

Fans who are looking forward to a potential fight between the two may be disappointed, however. Cormier previously told TMZ Sports that he won't take any fights after he turns 40 years old, which will happen March 20. Therefore, a bout would have to materialize quickly.

UFC President Dana White also told TMZ Sports that he didn't know if a fight between the two would occur.