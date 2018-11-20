Kevin Durant Fined $25K for Reportedly Telling Fan to 'Shut the F--k Up'

Glenn James/Getty Images

The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant $25,000 for using obscenities when speaking to a fan during the team's 112-109 loss in Dallas on Saturday night, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Durant told the fan, who had been heckling him from behind one of the baskets, to "watch the f--king game and shut the f--k up."

The Warriors have had an interesting month. Last week, Draymond Green was suspended for one game without pay, costing him about $120,000, after a verbal altercation with Durant which started after Green didn't pass to Durant on the final possession in regulation of a tie game with the Los Angeles Clippers and turned the ball over.

Durant was visibly upset with Green after the play, and the Warriors eventually lost in overtime. And Green reportedly responded by laying into Durant, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

"Sources said Green was perturbed by Durant clapping for the ball and being upset about not getting it for a possible game-winner. Other sources said Green crossed the line when he responded with a very personal, expletive-laden tirade. Those words included Green telling Durant that he succeeded before he arrived and questioning the two-time Finals MVP's loyalty with his upcoming free agency."

Green ended up sitting out a second game on Sunday evening, losing to the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors have gone 0-2 without him or the injured Stephen Curry in the lineup and are now just 4-5 for the month and have lost five of their past seven games.

Durant's outburst at a fan on Saturday, meanwhile, was a pretty strong indication of a simmering frustration below the surface. Anthony Slater of The Athletic further broke down those frustrations:

"Kevin Durant's initial fury was and remains directly tied to Draymond Green's vicious words delivered on that Staples Center bench. That's at the root of the problem that, a week later, is still very much rotting the Warriors' locker room chemistry at its core.

"But this potentially dynasty-altering issue—and Durant's trouble getting over it—is so much deeper than just what Green said. It’s the inescapable result of it: A dramatic, relentless modern-day media storm of 'psychoanalysis' about Durant, the thing he despises most in this NBA world and the steep price of his fame, the subject of his most rebellious rants (on and off the record) the past couple years."

But while Durant may want his confrontation with Green to disappear into the ether, NBA fans outside of the Bay Area are ravenous to learn about any cracks in the armor of one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. If the Warriors are falling apart, it's absolutely a story. But to the frustration of Durant, if there is so much of a suspicion that the Warriors could possibly fall apart, it's also a story.

Green's tirade against Durant provided more than a suspicion. Though, by June the Warriors likely will be hoisting another banner, their fourth in the past five years. The events of November may be long forgotten by then, though with Durant's looming free agency and the possibility that he will depart, as Green brought up in his now-infamous rant, the end of the Warriors dynasty could be on the horizon nonetheless.