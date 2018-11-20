Report: Markelle Fultz Worked Out with 76ers Despite Shoulder-Injury Shutdown

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The saga of Markelle Fultz took another detour Tuesday when the Philadelphia 76ers guard took part in a workout with the team.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fultz did "light shooting" with his teammates, though the Sixers didn't have a formal practice.

The Athletic's David Aldridge reported earlier in the day that Fultz, at the direction of his attorney, was going to see a shoulder specialist next week and wouldn't participate in any practices or games until after he was evaluated.

Fultz's shoulder has been a great mystery since he was drafted No. 1 overall last year. The 20-year-old was diagnosed with scapular imbalance in October 2017 and missed all but 14 games as a rookie.

After spending the summer working with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, Fultz has appeared in each of Philadelphia's first 19 games this season. His performance hasn't shown much improvement. He's averaging 8.2 points per contest and has a 41.9 percent shooting rate and a 56.8 free-throw percentage.

Per HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, Fultz and Hanlen no longer work together and have stopped speaking for unknown reasons.

The 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12, and in the four games that Butler has been active, Fultz has been coming off the bench. He played a season-low seven minutes during Monday's 119-114 home win over the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia's next game is against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.