College Football Week 13 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

This section was an utter disaster last week. Not only did Arizona and Illinois fail to pull off upsets, but they also each gave up more than 60 points in blowout losses.

However, I did say I didn't like any of last week's options aside from Colgate over Army (didn't happen). As it turned out, there was not a single team that won outright as an underdog of more than a touchdown—excluding Ball State +10 over Western Michigan, since that game was played two days before we published.

I see a lot of great options this week, though, so let's go hit some multipliers:

Kansas State (+400) at Iowa State

Colorado (+400) at California

We're lumping these two games together because the logic behind each one is the same: The 5-6 road team is itching to become bowl-eligible against a 6-4 opponent that frankly doesn't have much reason to care about this game.

Kansas State has won 10 consecutive games against Iowa State, and the Wildcats have held four of their last five opponents to 17 points or fewer, winning three of those contests. They even shut down Texas Tech's high-octane offense last week, limiting the Red Raiders to 181 yards. And Iowa State is coming off a rather anemic performance of its own in a loss to Texas. If I could bet only one of these four double-digit dogs to win outright, Kansas State would be the one.

Colorado is looking to snap a six-game losing streak, and it has to do so against a Cal defense that has held four straight opponents to fewer than 20 points. But there's a decent chance the Buffaloes get the job done, because the Golden Bears offense has been held to 17 points or fewer in five of the team's last six games.

Troy (+340) at Appalachian State

Appalachian State has had a great season. Each of its eight wins was by double digits, and it held its opponent to 17 points or fewer in every one of those games.

But Troy is the best opponent the Mountaineers have faced since their season opener against Penn State, and it's hard to fathom why this spread is as wide as it is. The Trojans have also suffered just one loss since Week 1, and they have limited their last 10 opponents to 17.7 points per game.

Appalachian State should probably be favored by a field goal, and there's a much better than 1-in-4 chance Troy wins this road game.

Georgia Tech (+650) at Georgia

Georgia Tech has won its last two road games against Georgia, and four of the last five games in this series were decided by a touchdown or less. With the Bulldogs' colossal SEC Championship Game showdown against Alabama looming, this game has "Trap!" written all over it.

I do expect Georgia to win the game, but this line is too nice to pass up.