LeBron James Jr. Hangs Out with Shaquille O'Neal's Son at UCLA vs. Presbyterian

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

In this Feb. 6, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaquille O'Neal (33) and LeBron James (23) wait for play to resume against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics are making progress on a deal that would bring O'Neal to the defending Eastern Conference champions, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. O'Nel has struggled to find a contract from a team that can guarantee him playing time, enough money and a chance for one more championship. He has all-but ruled out joining James in Miami or a return to Orlando, where he began his career in 1992. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in 2009-10, and now, their kids are spending time together.

LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, and his brother, Bryce, joined the O'Neal children at Monday night's game between the UCLA Bruins and the Presbyterian Blue Hose, per TMZ Sports:

TMZ notes that the James and O'Neal crews attended the contest to show support for UCLA freshman Shareef O'Neal, who will miss the entire 2018-19 season after he underwent heart surgery. The 247Sports 4-star recruit told TMZ that it was "absolutely not" a career-threatening injury.

Of course, UCLA fans have to hope Bronny was impressed by the 80-65 Bruins victory. He may only be 14 years old, but it won't be long before he'll have to decide where to play college ball.

Related

    Meet the Undrafted Rookie Replacing Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Meet the Undrafted Rookie Replacing Melo

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Fultz Missing Time to See a Shoulder Specialist

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Missing Time to See a Shoulder Specialist

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    via B/R Live

    Totally Fair NBA Overreactions So Far 🙃

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Totally Fair NBA Overreactions So Far 🙃

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report