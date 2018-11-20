LeBron James Jr. Hangs Out with Shaquille O'Neal's Son at UCLA vs. Presbyterian

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in 2009-10, and now, their kids are spending time together.

LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, and his brother, Bryce, joined the O'Neal children at Monday night's game between the UCLA Bruins and the Presbyterian Blue Hose, per TMZ Sports:

TMZ notes that the James and O'Neal crews attended the contest to show support for UCLA freshman Shareef O'Neal, who will miss the entire 2018-19 season after he underwent heart surgery. The 247Sports 4-star recruit told TMZ that it was "absolutely not" a career-threatening injury.

Of course, UCLA fans have to hope Bronny was impressed by the 80-65 Bruins victory. He may only be 14 years old, but it won't be long before he'll have to decide where to play college ball.