Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Prize Money, Live Stream and Pick

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off in a one-on-one match for the first time in their careers on Friday at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The two golfing greats are longtime rivals and have won 19 major titles between them.

While there's no title at stake on Friday, the winner will take home $9 million dollars in prize money.

The mind games between the duo started early:

The two players will tee off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Capital One's The Match, which can be streamed on B/R Live:

Woods will be the favourite for Friday's clash. He enjoyed a better 2018 than Mickelson and won the season-ending Tour Championship by two shots. The victory was his first on the PGA tour for more than five years.

The 42-year-old can also point to a better career record than his opponent. He's won 14 major championships, while Mickelson has won just five.

He has also joked that he's long held a psychological advantage over the 48-year-old:

Woods's ability to make a successful return to golf, following spinal surgery in 2017, is one of golf's greatest comebacks. The star has said he was unsure if he would be able to reach his top level at the start of the year:

If Woods can find and maintain his best form against Mickelson, he should have few problems taking home the huge prize money on offer. Yet he'll know his rival will be a dangerous opponent, particularly with the match being limited to a single round.

It's been a memorable 2018 already for Woods. He's clearly not lost any of his competitive edge and would surely love nothing better than to wrap up the year with a victory over his old rival.