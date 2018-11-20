Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth Meet Thousand Oaks Victims' Families After Win

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth met with families of the victims of this month's deadly shooting at a Thousand Oaks, California, nightclub following Monday's game.

The Rams tweeted video of Goff and Whitworth embracing the family members after L.A.'s thrilling 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

On Nov. 7, a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill and killed 13 people, including himself.

Monday's game was originally supposed to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but it was moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to poor field conditions.

The Rams honored the Thousand Oaks victims' families as well as more than 3,000 first responders who have provided aid during the recent California wildfires, per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi.

The victory meant the Rams maintained their spot atop the NFC with an NFL-best 10-1 record and dropped AFC-leading Kansas City, a fellow Super Bowl contender, to 9-2.