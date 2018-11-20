Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Washington owns the upper hand in the recent rivalry with Washington State, winning eight of the last nine meetings straight up, including the last five, and going 7-2 against the spread along the way. In the Apple Cup, with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game on the line, the Huskies will try to top the Cougars on Friday night in Pullman.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.1-32.6 Cougars (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington owns a two-game winning streak after beating Oregon State last week 42-23. The Huskies drove their first four possessions of the game 79, 75, 20 and 88 yards for touchdowns. They led 28-3 after the first quarter and cruise controlled from there on their way toward the easy victory.

On the afternoon Washington racked up 503 yards of total offense, including 275 on the ground, and won the turnover battle 2-0, leading directly to 14 Huskies points.

Washington has now out-gained every opponent this season except Auburn and Stanford, and out-rushed every opponent except the Tigers.

At 6-2 in conference play, with those two losses coming by a total of five points, the Huskies trail Washington State by one game in the Pac-12 North. But a victory Friday gives them the division title.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars own a seven-game winning streak after bombing Arizona last week 69-28. Washington State drove its first two possessions of the game 75 and 53 yards for touchdowns. It led 21-7 after one quarter, then exploded for 34 points in the second quarter and led 55-14 at the half. The Cougars later tacked on a couple of fourth-quarter scores to finish off the easy cover as 10-point favorites.

On the evening the Cougars piled up 605 yards of offense, as quarterback Gardner Minshew hit on 43-of-55 passes for 473 yards and seven touchdowns, without a pick. WSU also won the turnover battle 4-0.

Washington State has now out-gained each of its 11 opponents this season, going 10-1 ATS in the process.

At 7-1 in conference play the Cougars can clinch their first-ever berth in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory Friday. Washington State also still harbors hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Smart betting pick

Washington won this matchup last year 41-14, but the Huskies aren't quite the team they were then, while the Cougars are better. Also, Washington State owns the better performance this season against common opponents. Smart money here rides the Cougars.

College football betting trends

Washington State is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Washington State's last 14 games.

Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

