National Dog Show 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Top Breeds and More

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

It's not just about football or turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Dog Show is one of the top events in the nation for show dogs. It joins the Westminster Dog Show and the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship to make up what's known as the Triple Crown in the United States.

The Philadelphia-based event features more than 3,000 dogs in 150 breeds. The top 50 contenders will be featured on the two-hour NBC broadcast that begins at noon ET on Thanksgiving Day.

National Dog Show Viewing Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22

Time: Noon-2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

This is one of the oldest dog shows in the nation. It was known as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show from 1879 through 2002, and it was renamed the National Dog Show in 2002.

The National Dog Show is a benched event, meaning that while all the dogs will show off their skills and their looks in front of the judges, there is more work to be done before and after they have been put through their paces.

All dogs are assigned benches, and they must remain there and maintain their composure while their competitors show off their skills.

Newton, the Brussels griffon, won the Best in Show award at last year's National Dog Show. Some of the other top breeds include the Portuguese water dog, whippet, English springer spaniel, American Staffordshire terrier, French bulldog and the old English sheepdog.

The AKC has sanctioned one new breed for the 2018 show, and the Nederlandse kooikerhondje will join the competition in the Miscellaneous Class.

There were no new breeds added last year, but the American hairless terrier (Terrier Group), pumi (Herding Group) and sloughi (Hound Group) were added in 2016.



The dogs will compete in the National Dog Show from the Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups.

List of recent Best in Show winners

2017 winner: Newton. Breed: Brussels griffon

2016 winner: Gia. Breed: Greyhound

2015 winner: Charlie. Breed: Skye terrier

2014 winner: Nathan. Breed: Bloodhound

2013 winner: Jewel. Breed: American foxhound

2012 winner: Sky. Breed: Wire fox terrier

2011 winner: Eira. Breed: Wire fox terrier

2010 winner: Clooney. Breed: Irish setter