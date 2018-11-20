Juventus Have Reportedly Made Contact with Sampdoria over Joachim Andersen

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Joachim Andersen of Sampdoria during the Pre-Season Friendly between Fulham v Sampdoria at the EBB Stadium on August 1, 2018 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly been in touch with Sampdoria to discuss Joachim Andersen. 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), Paratici is eager to secure the defender's signature but may have to contend with possible competition from Manchester United, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's said the Bianconeri could sign the Dane by first recruiting Boca Juniors defender and Sampdoria target Leonardo Balerdi, in order to use him as a makeweight in a deal.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

