Greedy Williams Declares for 2019 NFL Draft, Will Leave LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU Tigers cornerback Greedy Williams declared for the 2019 NFL draft on Sunday in a statement released on his Twitter account:

The redshirt sophomore is forgoing his final two years of eligibility by entering the draft.

It has been a quick rise to the top of the college football world for the former 4-star recruit. After redshirting the 2016 season, he quickly made a name for himself in the Tigers secondary. Williams started every game his first year, recording 38 tackles, six interceptions and 11 pass break-ups.

That performance earned him spots on both the first-team All-SEC squad as well as the third-team All-American team.

It's been another solid year for Williams in 2018, as he has notched 33 total tackles and two interceptions while leading LSU to a 9-3 season. As a result of a strong campaign, he earned himself a spot among the finalists for the Jim Thorpe award.



Given how impressive he has been during his first two years on the field in Baton Rouge, it would be hard for Williams to raise his draft stock anymore by returning to school for his redshirt junior season. On the other hand, he would be risking millions of dollars, whether because of poor performance or injury, by forgoing the draft.

In the end, the 20-year-old decided it was in his best interest to move on now.

As of Nov. 16, Williams was the sixth-ranked prospect on Matt Miller's NFL draft big board. Not only that, but he is Miller's top cornerback available in what is a defense-heavy draft class.