Report: Ivan Rakitic Has Barcelona Pact to Play Every Game After Rejecting PSG

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic reportedly has a pact with manager Ernesto Valverde to play every game for the club after he agreed to turn down a €90 million (£80 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Albert Masnou of Sport wrote PSG were willing to stump up that fee for Rakitic in the most recent transfer window, but Valverde was determined to keep the Croat and agreed to what's become known at the club as the "PSG pact."

Rakitic, 30, has started in 15 of his 16 appearances for the Blaugrana this season and only missed one squad altogether—the 1-0 win over Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-32 clash in October.

