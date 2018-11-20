PSG's Adrien Rabiot Has Reportedly Said 'Yes' to Joining Barcelona Next Summer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Paris St Germain and SSC Napoli at the Parc des Princes on October 24, 2018 in Paris, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot reportedly wants to sign for Barcelona next summer when his contract expires and has already given an informal "yes" to joining them. 

Per Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal, the story has made Tuesday's cover of Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo:

It is said the prospect of joining Barca "seduces" Rabiot, and the club have been in contact with his mother—who also represents him as his agent—though they have not come to a formal agreement as that must wait until January.

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    10 Unexpectedly Brilliant Stars This Season ⭐️

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    10 Unexpectedly Brilliant Stars This Season ⭐️

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool to Battle Barca for Bundesliga Top Scorer Jovic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool to Battle Barca for Bundesliga Top Scorer Jovic

    via mirror

    Sancho & Nelson: Bundesliga Stars Laying a Future Blueprint

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho & Nelson: Bundesliga Stars Laying a Future Blueprint

    Will Sharp
    via These Football Times

    Report: Pogba Returns...but Man Utd Face Injury Crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Pogba Returns...but Man Utd Face Injury Crisis

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com