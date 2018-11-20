PSG's Adrien Rabiot Has Reportedly Said 'Yes' to Joining Barcelona Next Summer

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot reportedly wants to sign for Barcelona next summer when his contract expires and has already given an informal "yes" to joining them.

Per Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal, the story has made Tuesday's cover of Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo:

It is said the prospect of joining Barca "seduces" Rabiot, and the club have been in contact with his mother—who also represents him as his agent—though they have not come to a formal agreement as that must wait until January.

