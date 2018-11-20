Report: Juventus Made Paul Pogba Enquiry in 'Informal' Manchester United Talks

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly made an enquiry into Paul Pogba's availability during "informal" talks with Manchester United earlier in November.

According to Metro's Sean Kearns, the Bianconeri spoke to the Red Devils in Turin prior to their UEFA Champions League meeting on November 7, and they took the opportunity to ask after their former star.

Juventus are said to be eager to bring him back to Italy and asked United to keep them informed of his future at Old Trafford.

The Serie A side negotiated a first option with United when they sold Pogba back to them in 2016 for £89 million, so the Red Devils must give Juve notice if they decide to let him leave Old Trafford.

Pogba has made 103 appearances for United since he rejoined them, notching 20 goals and 22 assists.

The Frenchman's return hasn't gone exactly to plan, however. While he has shown he can produce match-winning contributions, United will have been hoping he can exert control over entire games.

He has struggled to do that consistently, not just from game to game but also from moment to moment.

United writer Scott Patterson noted as much:

One cause for that is his decision-making, which could use a little work, as football writer Liam Canning noted:

Despite his issues, there's no denying he's an exceptional talent.

He showed as much at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, where he played a key role in France's overall victory.

Juventus will also be well aware of what he can do after he spent four successful years with them, winning four Serie A titles, two Coppas Italia and reached the Champions League final.

It still seems United and manager Jose Mourinho are yet to stumble across the formula for making the most of the 25-year-old, but if they do they'll reap the rewards.

If they don't manage to, it's clear the Bianconeri will be at the front of the queue to take him off their hands.