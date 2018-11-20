Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reportedly 'Baffled' by Fabinho Exit Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been left "baffled" by rumours linking Fabinho with an early exit from the club.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian will be "going nowhere" in January, despite talk of AC Milan and Juventus being interested in signing him.

The German considers Fabinho a long-term capture and is said to be patiently waiting for him to get up to speed in his new surroundings and with the Reds' system.

