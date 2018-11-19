Arkansas DBs Kamren Curl, Ryan Pulley Suspended for Flirting with Cheerleaders

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris announced Monday that defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley have been suspended from the team.

Former Arkansas player and current KARK-Channel 4 broadcaster D.J. Williams apparently saw Curl and Pulley taking pictures and talking with Mississippi State cheerleaders before Saturday's game, according to Bob Holt of Whole Hog Sports.

Morris called their actions "completely unacceptable."

Arkansas went on to lose 52-6 to Mississippi State while falling to 2-9 on the season.

Senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn't aware of his teammates' flirting, but he saw the impact that type of thing could have on the game.

"Some people have got different focuses," Greenlaw said, per Holt. "Obviously, you could see this game we weren't in the right mindset."

Pulley and Curl are both important players on the defense, appearing in all 11 games this season.

Curl, a sophomore, ranks fourth on the team with 53 tackles this year. Pulley is in his fourth year with the program and is second on the team with six passes defended in 2018, per Sports Reference.

The Razorbacks will now have to play without them for the final game of the season Friday against Missouri. Considering the defense already ranks 106th in the nation in points allowed, the absence of two players likely won't make much of a difference.