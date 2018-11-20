Portugal vs. Poland: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/Getty Images

Portugal have already secured top spot in Group A3 to progress to the UEFA Nations League finals and will round off their group stage when they face Poland at home on Tuesday.

The Selecao have seven points from their three matches, while Italy finished in second spot with five points.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva will be absent for the hosts, while Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has also been ruled out with a minor knock.

Here's how you can watch the encounter, including the latest odds:

Date: Tuesday, 20 November

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Portugal 11-20, Poland 11-2, Draw 16-5

TV: Sky Sports Red Button (UK)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Preview

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The Nations League group stage has been a great success, throwing up interesting matches instead of the previous mundane friendlies.

Portugal only took three games to qualify, with the finals set to take place on home soil next summer.

Home advantage should be a huge benefit to Ronaldo and his team-mates, and with England, Switzerland and the Netherlands booking their places in the last four, the competition promises to be fascinating.

Poland have appeared woefully short after disappointing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and after crashing out of the tournament in the group stage, they have repeated their performance level in Europe's newest international competition.

The Poles scored twice when Portugal visited the Silesian Stadium in October, but a 3-2 defeat gave the visiting party three points.

Silva was the match-winner for the Selecao in the game, but the Manchester City star has been forced to withdraw with injury this time, per Sky Sports.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

A Portuguese Football Federation statement read: "Following medical and diagnostic tests performed by the FPF Health and Performance Unit, the player Bernardo Silva was considered unavailable for the meeting against Poland."

The Polish Football Association announced on their official website (h/t Radio Poland) striker Lewandowski will also be missing. The Bayern Munich forward has a "minor knee injury" and will not be risked.

The absence of both Ronaldo and Lewandowski takes much of the glamour out of the contest, especially with neither team having anything to play for.

Poland have the opportunity to grab a crumb of consolation on Tuesday, having suffered relegation from League A for the next Nations League.

Portugal are likely to coast through the encounter, but the expected return of Pepe to the home defence could frustrate the visiting attack.