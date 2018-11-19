Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mariano Rivera Top 2019 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was announced Monday with several notable players hoping to get in on the first attempt.

New York Yankees teammates Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte are newcomers on the ballot, along with Roy Halladay, Miguel Tejada and Todd Helton all likely to gain some recognition from voters. Michael Young, Placido Polanco and Juan Pierre are also listed for the first time.

Meanwhile, holdovers like Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds will hope to finally get the 75 percent needed to get into the Hall.

Both Clemens and Bonds are in their seventh year on the ballot after topping 50 percent during last year's voting. They each undoubtedly have good enough numbers to be in the Hall of Fame but are being held back due to being linked with performance-enhancing drugs.

Mike Mussina and Curt Schilling are also among those hoping an extra year on the ballot will be the difference after coming close in the past.

However, no one is under more pressure than Edgar Martinez, who is on the ballot for his 10th and final year. He got 70.4 percent of votes last season and just needs to convince a few more to get to Cooperstown.

As far as the first-timers, Rivera seems the most likely to get the needed votes. The pitcher proved to be the best closer of all-time with a record 652 saves to go with 13 All-Star selections and five World Series titles.

Pettitte also has the playoff results playing for the Yankees, plus 256 career regular-season wins. Although Halladay never got a World Series title, he earned two Cy Young awards—one in each league—while also adding a perfect game to his resume.

Tejada, who has an MVP award and six All-Star selections, could also come close in the voting.

Results will be announced on Jan. 22.