Marcus Mariota's Injury a 'Stinger,' Per HC Mike Vrabel, Could Play vs. Texans

Marcus Mariota's Injury a 'Stinger,' Per HC Mike Vrabel, Could Play vs. TexansNovember 19, 2018
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in the team's 38-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday.
TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL
Mike Vrabel said Marcus Mariota has a stinger. It's not the elbow. Said he got evaluated and not in concussion protocol. #Titans
Mariota's status for a pivotal AFC South matchup next Monday against the Houston Texans remains up in the air, however:
Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports
Vrabel said he's hopeful Marcus Mariota can return and play on Monday night vs Texans for @Titans
Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports
Vrabel said the @Titans want to make sure Marcus Mariota is healthy enough to play. Could take a little time before getting an answer
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Titans Need to Revamp Their O-Line, but There's a $24M Problem