Marcus Mariota's Injury a 'Stinger,' Per HC Mike Vrabel, Could Play vs. Texans

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in the team's 38-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday.

Mariota's status for a pivotal AFC South matchup next Monday against the Houston Texans remains up in the air, however:

