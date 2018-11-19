Marcus Mariota's Injury a 'Stinger,' Per HC Mike Vrabel, Could Play vs. Texans

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is sacked by Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in the team's 38-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday. 

Mariota's status for a pivotal AFC South matchup next Monday against the Houston Texans remains up in the air, however:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Titans Need to Revamp Their O-Line, but There's a $24M Problem

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Titans Need to Revamp Their O-Line, but There's a $24M Problem

    Music City Miracles
    via Music City Miracles

    The Legend of the NFL's Best Defensive Player 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Legend of the NFL's Best Defensive Player 💪

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    NFL logo
    NFL

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    NFL Week 11 Team Grades 📝

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    NFL Week 11 Team Grades 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report