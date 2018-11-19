AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 3 Rankings Released

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For the most part, the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll saw few changes from last week.

The ones that did happen, however, were pretty seismic.

Duke remains the nation's top-ranked team and is followed by Kansas, with Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee rounding out the Top Five. That's unchanged. Looking down further in the Top 10, you'll no longer see defending champion Villanova, as the Wildcats dropped all the way out of the rankings after a shocking two-loss week.

Here's now the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. Virginia

5. Tennessee

6. Nevada

7. North Carolina

8. Auburn

9. Michigan

10. Kentucky

11. Michigan State

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Florida State

15. Mississippi State

16. Clemson

17. UCLA

18. TCU

19. LSU

20. Iowa

21. Oregon

22. Buffalo

23. Ohio State

24. Purdue

25. Wisconsin

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.