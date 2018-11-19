AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 3 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 3 Rankings ReleasedNovember 19, 2018
For the most part, the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll saw few changes from last week.
The ones that did happen, however, were pretty seismic.
Duke remains the nation's top-ranked team and is followed by Kansas, with Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee rounding out the Top Five. That's unchanged. Looking down further in the Top 10, you'll no longer see defending champion Villanova, as the Wildcats dropped all the way out of the rankings after a shocking two-loss week.
Here's now the entire Top 25 played out:
1. Duke
2. Kansas
3. Gonzaga
4. Virginia
5. Tennessee
6. Nevada
7. North Carolina
8. Auburn
9. Michigan
10. Kentucky
11. Michigan State
12. Kansas State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Florida State
15. Mississippi State
16. Clemson
17. UCLA
18. TCU
19. LSU
20. Iowa
21. Oregon
22. Buffalo
23. Ohio State
24. Purdue
25. Wisconsin
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
