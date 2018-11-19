Barcelona Reportedly 'Haven't Ruled Out' Ousmane Dembele Summer Sale

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly "haven't ruled out" selling Ousmane Dembele next summer amid concerns over his attitude.

According to Sport's Didac Peyret, "there are more and more doubts at Barcelona all the time" over his ability to fulfil his potential, not because of his talent but because of his professionalism.

Barca are concerned that Dembele is yet to show he has the right attitude despite their efforts to convince him "of the importance of living football 24 hours a day," but they are not considering an early exit for him in January.

