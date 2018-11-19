Barcelona Reportedly 'Haven't Ruled Out' Ousmane Dembele Summer Sale

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Milan Skriniar of Inter compete for the ball during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 06, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly "haven't ruled out" selling Ousmane Dembele next summer amid concerns over his attitude.

According to Sport's Didac Peyret, "there are more and more doubts at Barcelona all the time" over his ability to fulfil his potential, not because of his talent but because of his professionalism.

Barca are concerned that Dembele is yet to show he has the right attitude despite their efforts to convince him "of the importance of living football 24 hours a day," but they are not considering an early exit for him in January. 

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Barca's Dembele Ultimatum: Shape Up or Ship Out

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca's Dembele Ultimatum: Shape Up or Ship Out

    Dídac Peyret
    via sport

    Dortmund Will Keep Pulisic 'at Least Until the End of the Season'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Will Keep Pulisic 'at Least Until the End of the Season'

    BVB Buzz
    via BVB Buzz

    Gremio Star Everton Discusses Man Utd Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gremio Star Everton Discusses Man Utd Rumours

    Getty
    via Goal

    Real Madrid 'Make Move' for Barca Target De Jong

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Real Madrid 'Make Move' for Barca Target De Jong

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana