Report: UFC's Rachael Ostovich Hospitalized with Face Injury After Attack

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich's Jan. 19 fight against Paige VanZant could be in jeopardy after she was reportedly attacked in Hawaii.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting she was hospitalized with what could be a broken orbital bone. According to TMZ, she was attacked by someone she knew, and the fight at Barclays Center "would almost certainly" be canceled if the injury is as severe as the sources indicated.

The report described the impending fight with VanZant as "undoubtedly be the biggest moment of her career."

Prior to this report, it was VanZant who was dealing with health concerns going into the fight.

MMAjunkie noted she suffered a broken right arm in January and needed two surgeries to recover. She has fought only three times during the last two years after taking part in eight fights from 2012 through 2015.

The fight would have been a return to the UFC stage for VanZant and a breakout opportunity for Ostovich (4-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), but that appears to be on hold.