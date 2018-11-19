Ideal Candidates for College Football Teams Most Likely to Be Changing Coaches

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The coaching carousel is inevitable, and as college football reaches the final week of the 2018 regular season, it's about to start spinning.

Six positions are currently vacant now that Kansas has officially hired LSU retread Les Miles. More positions are about to open.

However, 2018 is shaping up as a fascinating year because the number of high-profile jobs will be limited. The group of coaches who deserve a promotion, however, is much larger.

We've explored every open position and highlighted the three biggest programs likely to engage in a coaching search.