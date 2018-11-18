College Football Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State, More

College Football Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State, MoreNovember 19, 2018
The Michigan Wolverines opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's game in Columbus, Ohio, according to OddsShark.
In another game with conference championship implications, the Oklahoma Sooners are 2.5-point road favorites for their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
B/R Betting @br_betting
CFB Week 13 lines are out 🙌 Washington State (-3) vs. Washington Oklahoma (-2) @ West Virginia Michigan (-3.5) @ Ohio State Alabama (-24) vs. Auburn Florida (-3) @ Florida State Notre Dame (-8) @ USC (Odds via BetOnline) https://t.co/TGeXVTvzib
