College Football Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: (R-L) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talk on the field prior to their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's game in Columbus, Ohio, according to OddsShark.

In another game with conference championship implications, the Oklahoma Sooners are 2.5-point road favorites for their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kansas Hires Les Miles as New HC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kansas Hires Les Miles as New HC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike MacIntyre Fired as Colorado HC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mike MacIntyre Fired as Colorado HC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What Contributed to Mike MacIntyre Getting Fired

    College Football logo
    College Football

    What Contributed to Mike MacIntyre Getting Fired

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Week 13 AP Poll Revealed

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 13 AP Poll Revealed

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report