NASCAR Monster Cup Winner 2018: Joey Logano Tops Final Chase Standings and Grid

Joey Logano won the battle and the war Sunday in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Logano captured the checkered flag, a result that also wrapped up his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Logano beat out Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, who made up the championship four heading into the final race of the 2018 season.

