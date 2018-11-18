NASCAR Monster Cup Winner 2018: Joey Logano Tops Final Chase Standings and Grid

NASCAR Monster Cup Winner 2018: Joey Logano Tops Final Chase Standings and GridNovember 18, 2018
Terry Renna/Associated Press
Joey Logano won the battle and the war Sunday in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.
Logano captured the checkered flag, a result that also wrapped up his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Logano beat out Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, who made up the championship four heading into the final race of the 2018 season.
NASCAR @NASCAR
Retweet to congratulate @joeylogano, your 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion! https://t.co/7gVa3w85RO
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Lamar Runs Over Bengals in Debut Win ⚡️