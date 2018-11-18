Report: Chelsea Plan £200 Million January Window Ahead of Possible Transfer Ban

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make £200 million worth of transfers in the January window in order to arm themselves against a possible two-year ban on signing new players.

That's according to the Express' Neil Fissler, who listed a whole host of players the Blues could target before the ban hits. Juventus' Alex Sandro and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj would provide £100 million worth of upgrades at the full-back positions, and Nathan Ake's buy-back clause worth £40 million would also be a target.

The report also states Chelsea are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, with rumours linking the American with the Blues heating up in the last few days. Chelsea hadn't been mentioned as a prime destination for him until recently, and Liverpool are reportedly ready to put up a fight:

Mediapart (h/t Matt Hughes of The Times) revealed FIFA have recommended the four-window ban as punishment for the way in which the Blues have signed underage players. The organisation has previously banned La Liga clubs Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid from signing players for similar offences.

Chelsea acquired a reputation for spending big in the transfer market in the early years of Roman Abramovich's reign, but the Blues have moved away from that model in recent years. They spent big on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho in the summer, however, indicating they're willing to back manager Maurizio Sarri with a major war chest.

They're unlikely to land all of the targets named in this latest report, however. Even for a club like Chelsea £200 million in a single window is a huge amount of money, and most of these players will be wanted by other clubs as well.

Sandro has been linked with Manchester United for years and Fissler mentioned Manchester City as suitors as well. Despite all of the links, Juventus have refused to let him go, and that likely won't change in January. 

Ake seems the most likely arrival due tot he clause, but even he has been linked with United, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News

Some new arrivals in January are expected, especially due to the threat of a ban. Don't expect the Blues to go all out and bring in £200 million worth of players, however.

