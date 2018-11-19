EPL Week 13 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Eden Hazard of Chelsea greets Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur at full-time following the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on April 1, 2018 in London, England.
The Premier League returns after the international break with some good-looking fixtures taking place in England's top flight in Week 13.

Saturday sees Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea at Wembley Stadium and Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, while Liverpool are away at Watford.

League leaders Manchester City are also in action on Saturday, away at West Ham United, while Arsenal face a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.

      

Week 13 Predictions and Fixtures

Saturday, November 24

3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City (1-1)

3 p.m. Everton vs. Cardiff City (2-0)

3 p.m. Fulham vs. Southampton (2-1)

3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (2-0)

3 p.m. Watford vs. Liverpool (1-2)

3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Manchester City (0-3)

5:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (1-1)

       

Sunday, November 25

1:30 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Arsenal (2-2)

4 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Huddersfield Town (1-0)

      

Monday, November 26

8 p.m. Burnley vs. Newcastle United (1-1)

    

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Jesse Lingard of England celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back from defeat in the Manchester derby last time out when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manager Jose Mourinho may have to make do without some key attackers. Striker Romelu Lukaku did not travel with the Belgium squad to Switzerland due to injury:

The in-form Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba also withdrew from the French squad because of injury, per BBC Sport. The Red Devils are hoping they will be fit to face the Eagles, per the Evening Standard's James Robson.

One player who is definitely fit and firing is Jesse Lingard. The midfielder scored twice for England over the international break, against the USA and Croatia, to double his tally for the national team:

Lingard's season has been disrupted by injury, and he's still searching for his first goal for Manchester United this year.

Football writer Liam Canning offered his view on Lingard:

Manchester United's attacking play has frequently been slow and lacking in inspiration this season. The team will need to show invention to break down Crystal Palace, and the in-form Lingard may be the man to provide it.

      

Harry Kane, Tottenham

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 6: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v PSV at the Wembley Stadium on November 6, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season faces a stiff examination at Wembley Stadium against Spurs on Saturday.

Captain Harry Kane comes into the game fresh from leading England to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League with a match-winning goal against Croatia.

England boss Gareth Southgate offered his view on the striker:

The 25-year-old has not been at his best this season. However, he has still managed 10 goals for his club in all competitions.

Squawka Football also highlighted his record at Wembley:

Saturday's game is an important match for both sides. A win for Spurs would see them leapfrog the Blues in the table, while a Chelsea victory would move them four points clear of Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Kane has five goals in his last six outings for club and country. He last Premier League strike against Chelsea came back in May 2016, and he may feel he's overdue a goal against the Blues.

