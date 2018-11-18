Philadelphia Marathon 2018: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and Results

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York's Tadesse Yai Dabi and Albuquerque's Serkalem Abrha won the men's and women's races at the Philadelphia Marathon, respectively, on Sunday morning.

Yai Dabi (2:14:46) narrowly edged out Birhanu Dare Kemel (2:14:53) and Diriba Yigezu (2:17:09) for the win, while Abrha held off Anna Weber (2:40:11) and Sarah Kiptoo (2:42:42) with a bit more ease.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

