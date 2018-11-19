Premier League Week 13 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League returns on Saturday after the international break with a mouthwatering London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

After hosting England's superb victory over Croatia on Sunday, Wembley Stadium could be the site of another thriller as the Blues look to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

Manchester United, Liverpool and leaders Manchester City are also in action on Saturday, while Sunday's early game sees Arsenal visit Bournemouth.

Here's a look at the schedule in full, along with predicted scores:

Saturday, November 24

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City

Everton 2-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-1 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-3 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea

Sunday, November 25

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Monday, November 26

Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United

Spurs are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and pose a serious threat to Chelsea's excellent start to the season.

Week 13 could end up being a good one for City, as second-placed Liverpool also face a tough trip to Watford.

Pep Guardiola's side currently hold a two-point lead at the head of the Premier League:

They face West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium, a fixture they won 4-1 last term.

Despite City's relatively narrow lead, it has felt for a couple of weeks as though Chelsea and Liverpool are only just clinging on in the title race.

If one or both of them drop points this weekend, and City win, the odds on the Sky Blues successfully defending their title will be slashed even further.

Chelsea surprisingly failed to find the net last time out as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Everton.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking to Alvaro Morata to trouble the Spurs defence on Saturday having netted three in three preceding the Everton game.

After starting the season in blistering fashion Eden Hazard's goals have dried up of late. He last found the net against Southampton on October 7.

If the Belgian star and Morata can't re-find their scoring form against Spurs, the north Londoners will have a terrific chance of claiming a win that would propel them back into the title race.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

At the other end of the table Fulham's clash with Southampton could already play a crucial role in the relegation battle.

It will be Claudio Ranieri's first match in charge of the Cottagers after the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, and he will be eager to make a winning start to potentially lift his new side off the bottom of the table.